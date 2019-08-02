Service:                                             Graveside Service
Name: Harold Casteel
Pronunciation: 
Age: 72
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, August 6th
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: Oak Grove Cemetery
Visitation Location: No Visitation Scheduled
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Eickemeyer Funeral Chapel
Cemetery: Oak Grove Cemetery
Notes:Mr. Casteel passed away on July 20th in Clarinda. He is survived by his wife Penney Casteel; daughters: Jolene Starks, Cindy Grey, Kristen Marcum, Bobbie Grey, Shawna Kay Casteel, and Pam Manley; sons: Rocky Casteel, Harold W. Casteel III, Kevin Grey, Jeremy Todd Casteel, E.J. Grey, Kenny Grey, and Cory Casteel. Preceded in death by daughter Shelly Casteel.    www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com