|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Harold Casteel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 6th
|Time:
|3:00 PM
|Location:
|Oak Grove Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation Scheduled
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Eickemeyer Funeral Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Oak Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
|Mr. Casteel passed away on July 20th in Clarinda. He is survived by his wife Penney Casteel; daughters: Jolene Starks, Cindy Grey, Kristen Marcum, Bobbie Grey, Shawna Kay Casteel, and Pam Manley; sons: Rocky Casteel, Harold W. Casteel III, Kevin Grey, Jeremy Todd Casteel, E.J. Grey, Kenny Grey, and Cory Casteel. Preceded in death by daughter Shelly Casteel. www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com