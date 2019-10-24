Harold Ferguson
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Harold Ferguson
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Oakland, IA
Previous:Carson, IA
Day and Date:Monday, October 28, 2019
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, October 28, 2019
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM (One hour prior to the service)
Memorials:Aseracare Hospice
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery:Carson Cemetery
Notes:

Harold passed away October 23, 2019 at the Oakland Manor. Condolence may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com