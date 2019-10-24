|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Harold Ferguson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Oakland, IA
|Previous:
|Carson, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 28, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 28, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM (One hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Aseracare Hospice
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
Harold passed away October 23, 2019 at the Oakland Manor. Condolence may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com