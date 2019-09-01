Harold Woodard
Service: Funeral
Name: Harold Woodard
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Silver City Cemetery
Notes:

Harold passed away August 31, 2019 at the Hansen House in Council Bluffs.  Messages of sympathy to the family may be posted on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com