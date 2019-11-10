|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Harriet E. Deardorff
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 16, 2019
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Memorial Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Memorial Visitation Date:
|Saturday, November 16, 2019
|Memorial Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Memorial Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|American Diabetes Association
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Notes:
Harriet passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Accura Healthcare of Stanton in Stanton, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.