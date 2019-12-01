Service:At a later date 
Name:Harry Paul (Butch) Kilpatrick 
Age:71 
From:Tabor, IA 
Previous:Omaha, NE
Funeral Home:Kremer Funeral Home, Omaha, NE 
A gathering to celebrate Butch’s life and spread his ashes will be held at a time yet to be determined in early July of 2020. Please contact Steve Pierce at charles.pierce45@yahoo.com or 214-695-0063 if you desire to attend.

 