|Service:
|At a later date
|Name:
|Harry Paul (Butch) Kilpatrick
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Tabor, IA
|Previous:
|Omaha, NE
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Kremer Funeral Home, Omaha, NE
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
A gathering to celebrate Butch’s life and spread his ashes will be held at a time yet to be determined in early July of 2020. Please contact Steve Pierce at charles.pierce45@yahoo.com or 214-695-0063 if you desire to attend.