|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Harry Pontious
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 15, 2019
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, July, 14, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End and Rosary:
|7:00 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials in lieu of flowers:
|Shenandoah Veterans Museum
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Harry passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home.
