Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Harry Pontious
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Shenandoah, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, July 15, 2019 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, July, 14, 2019  
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End and Rosary:7:00 p.m.  The rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials in lieu of flowers:Shenandoah Veterans Museum    
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Harry passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.