|Service:
|Drive Up Funeral
|Name:
|Hazel Grace Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|2
|From:
|Minden, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 1, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Hazel's Ranch - 20761 330th Street, Minden, Iowa 51553
|Visitation Location:
|Drive Up Visitation - Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Please bring a book to donate to Children's Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a drive by visitation at the Rieken Vieth Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, from 3-7 PM. Please use Chautauqua Avenue from Highway 59 and turn east on Freeman Street. We ask that you drive north through the funeral home driveway. PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE YOUR CARS. The family will be outside to greet you from a proper distance. We ask that you sign the guest register at www.riekenfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please bring a children’s book to donate to Children’s Hospital. Also, if you would like to make a heart with a memory/note written on it and your name, please attach it to a piece of string or yarn, and we will hang it in a tree at the funeral home. You may also make yard sign to put in the funeral home yard.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-up funeral will be held at Hazel’s ranch on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 1:00 PM. 20761 330th Street, Minden, Iowa 51553. Please park where you are directed. You must stay in your cars for the duration of your time at the house. Be prepared to be in your vehicles for at least 90 minutes. Restrooms will not be available. Please help us in following these rules. We will be broadcasting the service on Facebook live on our Rieken Vieth Funeral Home page.
