|Service:
|Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
|Name:
|Helen Grove
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com