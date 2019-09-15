Service:Memorial Service will be held at a later date. 
Name:Helen Grove
Pronunciation: 
Age:87 
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 