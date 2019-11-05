|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Helen Schoenbohm
|Pronunciation:
|Shin-bomb
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Previous:
|Wiota, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 9, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 8, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m..
|Memorials:
|Memorials are preferred to the Wiota First Lutheran Church or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery, south of Wiota
|Notes:
|Helen L. Schoenbohm, 97, of Atlantic, formerly of Wiota, passed away November 4, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Helen’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.