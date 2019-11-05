Helen Schoenbohm
Service:Funeral 
Name:Helen Schoenbohm
Pronunciation:Shin-bomb
Age:97
From:Atlantic, IA
Previous:Wiota, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, November 9, 2019
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 8, 2019 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m..
Memorials:Memorials are preferred to the Wiota First Lutheran Church or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Cemetery:Burial will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery, south of Wiota
Notes:Helen L. Schoenbohm, 97, of Atlantic, formerly of Wiota, passed away November 4, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Helen’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.