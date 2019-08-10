Homer Focht
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Homer Focht 
Pronunciation: 
Age:96 
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 13
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, August 12 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM
Memorials:A memorial is being established for future designation. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 