|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Homer Focht
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 13
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, August 12
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|A memorial is being established for future designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com