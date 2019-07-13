Howard Reed
Service:Scripture Service
Name:Howard Reed
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous: Wiota, Iowa
Day and Date: Friday, July 19, 2019
Time:11 a.m.
Location: Roland Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 19, 2019
Visitation Start:10 a.m.
Visitation End:11 a.m.
Memorials: Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Service
Cemetery:

Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard will be held in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. 

Notes:

Howard Reed, 94, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and formerly of Atlantic, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Howard’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com