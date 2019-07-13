|Service:
|Scripture Service
|Name:
|Howard Reed
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Wiota, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 19, 2019
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 19, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|10 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Service
|Cemetery:
Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard will be held in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Howard Reed, 94, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and formerly of Atlantic, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Howard’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.