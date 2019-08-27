Service: Funeral
Name: Hunter Wilson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 12
From: Omaha, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019
Visitation Start: 9:00 AM
Visitation End: 11:00 AM (two hours prior to service)
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be shared with the family on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com