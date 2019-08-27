|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Hunter Wilson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|12
|From:
|Omaha, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 29, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 29, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM (two hours prior to service)
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared with the family on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com