Iris L Carmichael, 90, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                            Graveside 
Name:Iris Carmichael
Age:90
From:Clarinda Iowa
Previous:New Market, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, April 23, 2020
Time:2 pm
Location:Memory Cemetery
Visitation Location:no visitation
Memorials:Memorials can be made to the New Market Church of Christ
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Please remember to practice safe social distancing at the graveside service.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.