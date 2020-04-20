|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Iris Carmichael
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Clarinda Iowa
|Previous:
|New Market, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|Time:
|2 pm
|Location:
|Memory Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|no visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be made to the New Market Church of Christ
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Please remember to practice safe social distancing at the graveside service.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Iris L. Carmichael, 90, Clarinda, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
