Jacklene Joy Erhardt (Sebeniecher), 70, Corvallis, Oregon
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Jacklene Joy Erhardt (Sebeniecher) 
Pronunciation:Air-hart Seeb-uh-neck-er 
Age:70 
From:Corvallis, Oregon 
Previous:Clarinda 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 2, 2019 
Time:3 p.m. 
Location:IWCC Depot, Clarinda 
Memorials:May be directed to the family. 
Notes:Jacklene passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Corvallis, Oregon 