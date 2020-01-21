Jacob T. "Jake" Wright, 30, of Thurman, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Jacob T. "Jake" Wright
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|30
|From:
|Thurman, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah and Hamburg, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 28, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|The Waterfalls Venue (907 Hartford Ave) Farragut, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 27, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials in Jake's name:
|Directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Thurman Cemetery - Thurman, IA
|Notes:
|Jake unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. To share remembrances and condolences with the family, visit: www.swimemorial.com