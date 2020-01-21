Jacob T. "Jake" Wright, 30, of Thurman, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Jacob T. "Jake" Wright
Pronunciation: 
Age:30
From:Thurman, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah and Hamburg, Iowa 
Day and Date:Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:The Waterfalls Venue (907 Hartford Ave) Farragut, IA
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, January 27, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials in Jake's name:Directed to the Family 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Burial:Thurman Cemetery - Thurman, IA
Notes:Jake unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. To share remembrances and condolences with the family, visit: www.swimemorial.com