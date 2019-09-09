James A. Scott
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: James A. Scott
Age: 84
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: Farragut/Shenandoah, Iowa area
Day and Date: Thursday, September 12, 2019
Time: 4:00 PM
Location: Nishna Valley Funeral Home - Shenandoah
Visitation Location: Nishna Valley Funeral Home - Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 12, 2019
Visitation Start: 3:00 PM
Visitation End: 4:00 PM (One hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Shenandoah Eagles #3849 or Malvern Volunteer Fire
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
James passed away September 7, 2019 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com