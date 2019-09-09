|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|James A. Scott
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Farragut/Shenandoah, Iowa area
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 12, 2019
|Time:
|4:00 PM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral Home - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral Home - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 12, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM (One hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Shenandoah Eagles #3849 or Malvern Volunteer Fire
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
James passed away September 7, 2019 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com