Service:Funeral
Name:James "Gregg" Aistrope
Pronunciation:A Strope
Age:81
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wed. November 20. 2019
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tues. November 19, 2019
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Glenwood Fire & Rescue or Glenwood Golf Course
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com