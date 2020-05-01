James Martin, 91, Urbandale, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:                                            Graveside 
Name:James Martin
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Urbandale, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah & Blanchard, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, May 9, 2020
Time:1 pm
Location:Blanchard Cemetery
Visitation Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, May 9, 2020
Visitation Start:10 am
Visitation End:12 pm
Memorials:Blanchard United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com