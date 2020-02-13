|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|James Zimmerman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Griswold, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 15, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church - Griswold, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home of Carson, IA assisted the family
|Cemetery:
|St. Boniface Cemetery, Westphalia, IA
|Notes:
James passed away at his home on February 4, 2020. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
James Zimmerman, 72, Griswold, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
