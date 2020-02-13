Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:James Zimmerman
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Griswold, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 15, 2020
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church - Griswold, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home of Carson, IA assisted the family
Cemetery:St. Boniface Cemetery, Westphalia, IA
Notes:

James passed away at his home on February 4, 2020.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com