|Service:
|Open viewing
|Name:
|Jana Marie Rolofson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|36
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9 AM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, we will be following CDC guidelines and the emergency proclamation from our Governor in allowing only 10 people in our facility at any one time with social distancing. We appreciate your understanding of this situation.
Jana Marie Rolofson, 36, of Red Oak, Iowa
