Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Darlene Jane (Greeley) Buesing 
Pronunciation:B-zing
Age:87
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Burlington Junction, MO area 
Day and Date:Friday, February 28, 2020
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 28, 2020 
Visitation Start:One hour prior to the service. 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, MO
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Jane passed away early Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at a nursing home in Maryville.  www.bramfuneralhome.com