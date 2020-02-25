|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Darlene Jane (Greeley) Buesing
|Pronunciation:
|B-zing
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Burlington Junction, MO area
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 28, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 28, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|One hour prior to the service.
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Jane passed away early Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at a nursing home in Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Jane Greeley Buesing, 87, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
