Jane Sanburn
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Jane Sanburn
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 21, 2019
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 20, 2019
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends 5 to 7
Memorials:May be given in Jane's name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:West Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324