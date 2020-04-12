Service:Memorial services at a later date
Name:Janet Greenwood
Age:85
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Janet passed away at her home in Clarinda Saturday evening. Per her wishes, she has donated her body to the University of Nebraska Medicine. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

