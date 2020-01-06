Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Janet I. (Shields) Jensen
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Rock Port, Missouri 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 11, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 11, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to the Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Inurnment At Later Date: 
Notes:Janet passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com