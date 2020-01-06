|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Janet I. (Shields) Jensen
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 11, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 11, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Inurnment At Later Date:
|
|Notes:
|Janet passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com