|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Janet Jobe Kunze
|Pronunciation:
|Jobe Coon-zee (please make sure to include maiden name, Jobe when announcing)
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Lewis, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 7, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 7, 2019 (prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m. (one hour prior to sevrice)
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|A private family burial will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
|Notes:
|Janet (Jobe) Kunze, 73, of Lewis, Iowa, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janet’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.