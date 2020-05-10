|Service:
|Private family service
|Name:
|Janet Lachet (Vandewater) Rosenbohm
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Graham, MO
|Previous:
|Dexter, IA
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 13, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Graham United Methodist Church, Graham, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open viewing
|Visitation Start:
|Noon
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Graham United Methodist Church, Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, or a charity of the donor's choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO
|Notes:
|Janet passed away at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Janet L. Rosenbohm, 82, Graham, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.