Janice E. Black
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Janice E. Black
Age: 80
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Friday, January 17, 2020
Time: 11 AM
Location: Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Memorials: Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Red Oak  or Trinity Lutheran Church near Ft. Dodge
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Ft. Dodge, Iowa at a later date.
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com