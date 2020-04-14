|Service:
|Private Graveside
|Name:
|Janice L. Walker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Walkup Grove Cemetery, near Fairfax, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Community Hospital Association c/o Ann Martin 28329 Y Ave, Skidmore, MO 64487
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|Walkup Grove Cemetery, near Fairfax
|Notes:
|Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date
Janice L. Walker, 80, Fairfax, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
