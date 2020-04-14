Phil Cottle
Service:Private Graveside Services
Name:Janice L. Walker
Age:80
From:Fairfax, Missouri
Day and Date:Saturday, April 18, 2020
Location:Walkup Grove Cemetery, near Fairfax, MO
Memorials:Community Hospital Association c/o Ann Martin 28329 Y Ave, Skidmore, MO  64487
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery:Walkup Grove Cemetery, near Fairfax
Notes:Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date