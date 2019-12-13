|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Janice Blake
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 16, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|United Church of Christ, Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|United Church of Christ
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, December 16, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.(prior to the Service)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers please send a memorial to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
|Janice Blake, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janice's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.