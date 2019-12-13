Janice Blake
Service:Funeral 
Name:Janice Blake
Age:84
From:Atlantic, IA
Day and Date:Monday, December 16, 2019
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:United Church of Christ, Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:United Church of Christ
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, December 16, 2019
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.(prior to the Service)
Memorials:In lieu of flowers please send a memorial to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:Janice Blake, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janice's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.