|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Janice M. Focht
|Pronunciation:
|FOOF
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 3rd
|Time:
|2pm
|Location:
|Villisca Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|No scheduled Visitation
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Feed the Pack, Villisca
|Funeral Home:
|Wolfe Funeral Home - Villisca, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Family only Internment at the Villisca Cemetery
|Notes:
|Coffee and cookies will be served at the Presbyterian church for fellowship following the service.