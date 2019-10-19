|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Janice Troxel Kibbe
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 23, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 23, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|To be given in her name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery
|Notes:
Janice passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Risen Sun Christian Village, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
