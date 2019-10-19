Service: Graveside Service
Name: Janice Troxel Kibbe
Pronunciation: 
Age: 69
From: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous: Corning, Iowa
Day and Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m.
Visitation End: 10:30 a.m.
Memorials: To be given in her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery
Notes:

Janice passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Risen Sun Christian Village, Council Bluffs, Iowa.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

