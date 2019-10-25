|Service:
|Pending Funeral
|Name:
|Jean Negley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Jean passed away late Thursday evening. Services will be held in the near future.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324