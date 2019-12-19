Jeffrey Scott "Jeff" Cordell, 50, Quitman, MO

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Jeffrey Scott "Jeff" Cordell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|50
|From:
|Quitman, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 21, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 20, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to help establish a scholarship in Jeff's name for a West Nodaway Student to further their education
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Jeff's body will be cremated after the service and his cremains will be buried later.