Jeffrey Scott "Jeff" Cordell, 50, Quitman, MO
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Jeffrey Scott "Jeff" Cordell
Pronunciation: 
Age:50
From:Quitman, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 21, 2019
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, December 20, 2019
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to help establish a scholarship in Jeff's name for a West Nodaway Student to further their education
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Jeff's body will be cremated after the service and his cremains will be buried later.