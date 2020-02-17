Jerry C. Scott
Service:Memorial Service
Name:Jerry C. Scott 
Pronunciation: 
Age:77 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Gilman City/Bethany, MO area 
Day and Date:Thursday, February 20, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:In Jerry's name to the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St., Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Barnard American Legion Cemetery, Barnard, MO 
Notes:Jerry passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center.  www.bramfuneralhome.com