|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Jerry C. Scott
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Gilman City/Bethany, MO area
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 20, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 19, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In Jerry's name to the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St., Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Barnard American Legion Cemetery, Barnard, MO
|Notes:
|Jerry passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center. www.bramfuneralhome.com
