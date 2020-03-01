Service: Funeral
Name: Jo Marcusson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020
Time: 10 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: American Heart Association or American Cancer Society
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com