|Service:
|Open Viewing
|Name:
|Joan Mae Houser
|Pronunciation:
|JOE - ANN
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Griswold, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 29, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1 PM
|Visitation End:
5 PM - Due to CDC guidlines of no more than 10 people in the funeral home at one time.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Griswold Cemetery
|Notes:
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.