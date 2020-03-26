Service:Open Viewing
Name:Joan Mae Houser
Pronunciation:JOE - ANN
Age:87
From:Griswold, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, March 29, 2020
Visitation Start:1 PM
Visitation End:

5 PM - Due to CDC guidlines of no more than 10 people in the funeral home at one time.

Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
Cemetery:Griswold Cemetery
Notes:

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.

