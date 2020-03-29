Joanne Scofield
Service:Open Visitation
Name:Joanne Scofield
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:To be given in her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Clarinda, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:

Joanne passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

