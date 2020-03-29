|Service:
|Open Visitation
|Name:
|Joanne Scofield
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To be given in her name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
Joanne passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Joanne Scofield, 84, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
