|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Joe Mewhirter
|Pronunciation:
|Mew-hirter
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 15, 2020
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 14
|Visitation Start:
|Masonic Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. followed by visitation with the family until 7:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Cemetery:
Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Elliott, Iowa
|Notes:
Joe B. Mewhirter, 88, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Allen Place in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joe’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.