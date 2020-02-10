Service:Funeral 
Name:Joe Mewhirter
Pronunciation:Mew-hirter
Age:88
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 15, 2020
Time:11 a.m.
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 14
Visitation Start:Masonic Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. followed by visitation with the family until 7:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Cemetery:

Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Elliott, Iowa

Notes:

Joe B. Mewhirter, 88, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Allen Place in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joe’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.