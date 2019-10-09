John Gehling
Buy Now
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:John Gehling
Pronunciation:Gayling
Age:91
From:Atlantic, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 12, 2019
Time:11:00 am
Location:Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 11, 2019
Visitation Start:5:00 pm
Visitation End:8:00 pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home
Cemetery:Burial, with military honors, will be in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery
Notes:

John Gehling, 91, of Atlantic, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at West Bridge Care and Rehabilitation in Winterset.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for John’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.