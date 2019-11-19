|Service:
|John Yokimishyn
|Yoke-i-mission
|75
|Atlantic, IA
|Saturday, November 23, 2019
|1:00 p.m..
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Burial will be in the Southlawn Cemetery in Atlantic at a later date.
John H. Yokimishyn, 75, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for John’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.