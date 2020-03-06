Service:Memorial Graveside Service
Name:John Karolson
Pronunciation: 
Age:79 
From:North Little Rock, Arkansas 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, March 15, 2020 
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Bethesda Cemetery, rural Clarinda, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Bethesda Cemetery 
Notes:

