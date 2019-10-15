|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|John Molgaard
|Pronunciation:
|Mole-guard
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 23, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa.
|Memorials:
|To the ARISE foundation for the use of the American Legion Memorial Building in Atlantic.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton, Iowa at a later date
|Notes:
John Molgaard, 81, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at his home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for John’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.