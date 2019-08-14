John O. Leece, 86, of Omaha, Nebraska
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:John O. Leece
Age:86
From:Omaha, Nebraska 
Previous:Essex, Iowa 
Day and Date:Monday, August 19, 2019 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, August 18, 2019
Visitation Start:3:00 pm
Visitation End:5:00 pm 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the John O. Leece Memorial Garden Fund.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah 
Notes:John entered into rest on Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com