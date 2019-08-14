John O. Leece, 86, of Omaha, Nebraska

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|John O. Leece
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 19, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 18, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|5:00 pm
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the John O. Leece Memorial Garden Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
|John entered into rest on Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com