|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|John R. Sawyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Tucson, Arizona
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 6, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Rose Hill Cemetery with military rites provided by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 88 Color Guard.
|Notes:
John passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.