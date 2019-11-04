Service:Graveside
Name:John R. Sawyer
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Tucson, Arizona
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, November 6, 2019 
Time:11:00 am
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Rose Hill Cemetery with military rites provided by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 88 Color Guard.
Notes:

John passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.