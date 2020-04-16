|Service:
|Private Family Service
|Name:
|John T. Cleveland
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Guthrie Center, IA
|Previous:
|Tabor, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|No viewing or visitation
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Twigg Funeral Home - Guthrie Center, IA
|Cemetery:
|Later in Tabor, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent at our web site: www.twiggfuneralhome.com
