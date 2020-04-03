Service:Memorial Service at a later date
Name:Joleen Nelson
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time:Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:First Presbyterian Church, Corning, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Private, at a later date
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com