|Service:
|Memorial Service at a later date
|Name:
|Joleen Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|First Presbyterian Church, Corning, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private, at a later date
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Joleen Nelson, 80, of Lenox, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
