|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Josephine "Jo" Pinckley
|Pronunciation:
|Pink-ley
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Omaha, NE
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 20, 2019
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 20, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|10:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|12:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|University of Nebraska to benefit the Freddie Powell Johnson and Class of 1952 Scholarship Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
|Notes:
Jo passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home in Omaha.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.