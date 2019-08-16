Pinckley, jo
Service:Funeral
Name:Josephine "Jo"  Pinckley
Pronunciation:Pink-ley
Age:87
From:Omaha, NE
Previous:Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 20, 2019 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, August 20, 2019 
Visitation Start:10:30 a.m. 
Visitation End:12:00 p.m. 
Memorials:University of Nebraska to benefit the Freddie Powell Johnson and Class of 1952 Scholarship Fund.   
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Notes:

Jo passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home in Omaha.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.