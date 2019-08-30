|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Joy Ritnour
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 4, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Rose Hill Cemetery ~ Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 3, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Notes:
Joy passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her home in Red Oak.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.