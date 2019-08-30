Ridnour, Joy
Service:Graveside
Name:Joy Ritnour
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Red Oak
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery ~ Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, September 3, 2019 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:May be directed to the family 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Joy passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her home in Red Oak.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.